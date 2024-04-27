Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Energous from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Energous Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WATT stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.55.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,077.47% and a negative return on equity of 126.05%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energous will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

