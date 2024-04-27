Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xunlei Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xunlei by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

