Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.60 and last traded at $44.41. 14,224,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 44,682,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

