Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 90.5% in March

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the February 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of BXBLY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. Brambles has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $21.19.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2831 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

