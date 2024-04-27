BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered BCB Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCB Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.33 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.41%. Research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

