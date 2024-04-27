Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Shares of LYV opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

