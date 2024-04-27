GreenPower Motor’s (GP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GP stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.05.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

About GreenPower Motor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:GP Free Report ) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of GreenPower Motor worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

