GreenPower Motor’s (GP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
GreenPower Motor Stock Performance
Shares of GP stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.05.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GreenPower Motor
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.