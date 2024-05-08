Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot updated its FY24 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.650-6.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

CBT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

