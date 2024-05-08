LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.37

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 37149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

LendingTree Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $647.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 109.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 26.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

