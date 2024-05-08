Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.83

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 22593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 30.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

