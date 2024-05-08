ABCMETA (META) One Day Volume Hits $11.99

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $316,932.60 and $11.99 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,231.31 or 0.99907438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012874 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000317 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $11.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

