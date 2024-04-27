Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xometry from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $851.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.71. Xometry has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $38.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.78 million. Analysts expect that Xometry will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,243 shares of company stock valued at $247,252. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Xometry by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,800,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,471,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,165,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Xometry by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,652,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

