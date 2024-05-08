ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

