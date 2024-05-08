Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.59

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 6901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Telefónica Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

