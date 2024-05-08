Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Further Reading

