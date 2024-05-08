YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.94

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $17.40 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Report on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $187,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.