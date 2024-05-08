TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance
Shares of THS stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.35. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TreeHouse Foods
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Upwork Capitalizes on the Growing AI Gig Economy
Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.