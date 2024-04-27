Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Target Price to $37.00

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

In related news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $36,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $428,488. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

