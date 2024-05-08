Capital One Financial Weighs in on Chart Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Chart Industries in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.99. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.46.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $160.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.92. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

