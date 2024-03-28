Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.20 and last traded at $54.09. Approximately 1,017,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,194,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

