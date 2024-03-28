Insider Selling: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) General Counsel Sells $166,350.00 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $166,350.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $116.36.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $32,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,215,000 after purchasing an additional 156,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

