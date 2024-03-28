Insider Selling: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) General Counsel Sells $166,350.00 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $166,350.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $116.36.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
