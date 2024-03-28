Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Lembit Janes Purchases 100,000 Shares

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Lembit Janes bought 91,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$15,925.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Lembit Janes bought 9,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,575.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Lembit Janes bought 94,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$17,010.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Lembit Janes bought 200,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Lembit Janes bought 48,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$7,760.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Lembit Janes bought 161,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$28,175.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Lembit Janes acquired 122,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$20,984.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Lembit Janes acquired 241,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$42,262.50.

On Thursday, January 18th, Lembit Janes acquired 20,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$3,587.50.

On Monday, January 15th, Lembit Janes acquired 12,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,187.50.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

CVE SPA opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 24.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.00. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.25.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

