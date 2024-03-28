Darren Robert Smart Sells 1,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total transaction of C$223,304.50.

PKI stock opened at C$42.99 on Thursday. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$30.29 and a 1 year high of C$47.99. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.3015038 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 53.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.08.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

