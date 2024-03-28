Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow Sells 17,873 Shares

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$67,559.94.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

BLDP opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.69. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

