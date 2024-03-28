Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow Sells 17,873 Shares

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$67,559.94.
Ballard Power Systems Price Performance
BLDP opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.69. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
