Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Lowered to $31.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IPG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

IPG opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

