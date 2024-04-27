BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $781.10 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $781.10 million and $1.13 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $62,896.40 or 1.00126604 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011466 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001373 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012094 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00097511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 62,898.48721254 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,110,339.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.