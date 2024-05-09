Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $293.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.