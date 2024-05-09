Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,365 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.