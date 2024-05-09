Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $12,846,000. NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 190,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

