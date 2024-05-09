Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 4,464 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,265,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of MHD stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

