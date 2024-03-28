Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$61,053.24 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.59. The stock has a market cap of C$753.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of C$79.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.39 million. Research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2759974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVM. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

