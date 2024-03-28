Insider Selling: Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $115,953.74 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 40,402 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $115,953.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,984,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 2,576 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $7,341.60.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Peter Derycz sold 61 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $164.70.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 30,262 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $79,589.06.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Peter Derycz sold 20,113 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $52,293.80.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Peter Derycz sold 22 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $57.20.
- On Friday, January 12th, Peter Derycz sold 636 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $1,653.60.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Peter Derycz sold 8,756 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $22,765.60.
- On Monday, January 8th, Peter Derycz sold 15,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $40,650.00.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Peter Derycz sold 476 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $1,237.60.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Peter Derycz sold 1,353 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $3,517.80.
Research Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ RSSS opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.38 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.60. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Research Solutions Company Profile
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Research Solutions
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.