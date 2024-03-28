Insider Selling: Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $115,953.74 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 40,402 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $115,953.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,984,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 2,576 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $7,341.60.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Peter Derycz sold 61 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $164.70.

On Monday, January 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 30,262 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $79,589.06.

On Thursday, January 18th, Peter Derycz sold 20,113 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $52,293.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Peter Derycz sold 22 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $57.20.

On Friday, January 12th, Peter Derycz sold 636 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $1,653.60.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Peter Derycz sold 8,756 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $22,765.60.

On Monday, January 8th, Peter Derycz sold 15,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $40,650.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Peter Derycz sold 476 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $1,237.60.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Peter Derycz sold 1,353 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $3,517.80.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ RSSS opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.38 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.60. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Research Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSSS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

