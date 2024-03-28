Insider Selling: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Sells C$137,356.34 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34.

Michael Wayne Callihoo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:SES opened at C$11.29 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7098351 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SES. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.19.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

