Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Sime Armoyan Acquires 63,300 Shares

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 63,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,068.67.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan bought 21,200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,300.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,600.00.
- On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan bought 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,816,340.52.
Western Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of WRG opened at C$2.71 on Thursday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.20 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of C$91.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
About Western Energy Services
Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.
