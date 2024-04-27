Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of -0.10. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.