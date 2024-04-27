Loop Capital Begins Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $443.86.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $383.80 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $215.56 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -154.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.67.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,375,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,375,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.