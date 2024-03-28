Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $159.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.01. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $8,837,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $767,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 59.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

