Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $142.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $129.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,137,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $47,479,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,547,000 after purchasing an additional 246,769 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after buying an additional 179,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $20,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

