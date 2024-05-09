Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.10 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $98.76 million and $1.10 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,024.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.43 or 0.00716541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00132343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00044048 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00067220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00217214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00102531 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,120,213 coins and its circulating supply is 75,120,780 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

