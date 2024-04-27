Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $119.40 and last traded at $120.24. Approximately 4,535,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,952,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 43,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

