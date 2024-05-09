Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s previous close.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

NYSE RCUS opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 274,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 274,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,455 shares of company stock worth $1,014,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,298 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

