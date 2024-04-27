BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 555.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

