Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Issues Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.50. 1,456,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 42.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

