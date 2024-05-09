Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Vista Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $3.60-4.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-4.500 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 250,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,691. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

