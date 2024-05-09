Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 3,073,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,903. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODG. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

