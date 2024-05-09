Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 95,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 156,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,693,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

