Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 151.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,496,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

