Reviewing Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Thumb Industries and Grown Rogue International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 287.34%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Grown Rogue International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 2.44 $36.27 million $0.15 81.47 Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 6.13 -$130,000.00 $0.01 72.07

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. Grown Rogue International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 3.44% 2.13% 1.45% Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67%

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Grown Rogue International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries



Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Grown Rogue International



Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

