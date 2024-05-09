RMR Wealth Builders Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.