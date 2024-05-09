CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Announces $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

CME Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CME Group to earn $9.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of CME opened at $211.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

